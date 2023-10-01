East Lothian crime: Thieves steal money after breaking into business premises in Tranent
Police want to hear from anyone who saw man acting suspiciously
Thieves broke into businesses premises in East Lothian and stole a sum of money in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The break-in happened in High Street, Tranent, and police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man acting suspiciously.
Police Scotland East Lothian posted on social media: “During the early morning of Saturday, September 30, a business premises on High Street, Tranent, East Lothian, was broken into and a sum of money taken.
“Can anyone in or around the area of the High Street between 2am and 3am who may have seen a man dressed all in black acting in a suspicious manner or who may have passed the area and have dashcam footage or further information please contact 101 and quote incident 0973 of September 30?”