The break-in happened in High Street, Tranent , and police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man acting suspiciously.

Police Scotland East Lothian posted on social media: “During the early morning of Saturday, September 30, a business premises on High Street, Tranent, East Lothian, was broken into and a sum of money taken.

“Can anyone in or around the area of the High Street between 2am and 3am who may have seen a man dressed all in black acting in a suspicious manner or who may have passed the area and have dashcam footage or further information please contact 101 and quote incident 0973 of September 30?”