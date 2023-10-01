News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Thieves steal money after breaking into business premises in Tranent

Police want to hear from anyone who saw man acting suspiciously
By Ian Swanson
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Thieves broke into businesses premises in East Lothian and stole a sum of money in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The break-in happened in High Street, Tranent, and police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man acting suspiciously.

Police Scotland East Lothian posted on social media: “During the early morning of Saturday, September 30, a business premises on High Street, Tranent, East Lothian, was broken into and a sum of money taken.

Police say business premises in High Street, Tranent, were broke into and a sum of money taken. Picture: Google.Police say business premises in High Street, Tranent, were broke into and a sum of money taken. Picture: Google.
Police say business premises in High Street, Tranent, were broke into and a sum of money taken. Picture: Google.

“Can anyone in or around the area of the High Street between 2am and 3am who may have seen a man dressed all in black acting in a suspicious manner or who may have passed the area and have dashcam footage or further information please contact 101 and quote incident 0973 of September 30?”