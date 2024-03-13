Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Lothian Council has had to close Tranent's gents public toilets after vandals set fire to cubicles and a soap dispenser early yesterday afternoon, Monday, March 12.

The local authority is still assessing the damage and is unable to say when the gents toilets will re-open to the public following yesterday's vandalism which occurred at around 2pm. Police and fire services attended the incident.

The vandals set fire to a paper toilet roll dispenser and a soap dispenser, leaving smoke and fire damage at the Winton Place facilities in the town centre. They also tried to set fire to a toilet seat.

A spokesperson for East Lothian Council said: "Unfortunately the gents public toilet in Tranent will be closed until further notice following vandalism/fire damage. A further update will be provided when the damage has been assessed.

"It's an act of vandalism. We haven't had an assessment of the value of repairs needed yet and when the toilets will re-open to the public.

"The vandals used the paper toilet roll dispenser to set the fire, so there is quite bad smoke damage on the wall. And the soap dispenser was destroyed. They also tried to set the toilet seat on fire."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.21pm on Tuesday, March 12 to reports of a fire within a public toilet near to High Street and Winton Place, Tranent.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a small fire affecting a public toilet. There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was safe.”