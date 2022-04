Two cars were set on fire in the village of Gifford in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The emergency services arrived and are treating the fire as suspicious.

​A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 1.25am on Tuesday, 19 April, police were called to The Square in Gifford, following a report of two cars on fire.

"The fires are being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.”