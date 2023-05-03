Vandals pushed a vehicle into a harbour amid an outbreak of incidents in an East Lothian town.

Police discovered the upturned white van in the water of Cockenzie Harbour on Sunday morning, April 30. It comes after a spate of vandalisms and break-ins in West Harbour Road, at around 7.40am that day. Police said a number of units were broken into and several cars were vandalised. Detectives believe the incidents are linked. An investigation is now underway, and officers said they are following a positive line of inquiry.

A video showing a man pushing the van into the harbour has been circulating on social media. In the clip, which appears to be filmed by the man himself, he is seen tipping the vehicle into the water while its alarm blares. Anyone with any information regarding the incidents has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quoting incident number 1004 of 30 April, 2023.