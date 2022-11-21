A community garden project is facing closure after vandals caused thousands of pounds of damage in a heartless attack.

Callous yobs used knives to slash holes in a large garden poly tunnel owned by the Cockenzie and Port Seton In Bloom team in East Lothian on Saturday night. The yobs also smashed their way into a store shed and left gas heaters on all night during the trail of destruction in what is the third vandalism incident to hit the organisation in the last two weeks.

The volunteer-run scheme celebrated its 25th anniversary of gardening and planting in their local community earlier this year and have been featured in an episode of Beechgrove Garden. Volunteer Ian Thomson posted pictures of the extensive damage on social media and revealed the latest attack could see the team close its doors for good due to the cost of repairing the damage.

Callous yobs used knives to slash holes in a large garden poly tunnel owned by the Cockenzie and Port Seton In Bloom team in East Lothian on Saturday night.

Mr Thomson said: “This could be the end of The Bloomer. Third time vandalised in three weeks and this is the worst. Thousands of pounds worth of damage and to say we are devastated is an understatement.”

Locals have also taken to social media to slam the “morons” who left the trail of destruction during the attack on Saturday night. Shona Brash said: “Community disrespect in the extreme. Anyone know who might have been responsible? Time for zero tolerance. The [Cockenzie and Port Seton] In Bloom volunteer team work tirelessly for our communities - they deserve our thanks and respect.” Laura Marshall posted: “This is awful. What kind of place are we living in that people can do this? No respect for anyone or anything - disgusting.”

And David Marshall added: “What is going through these morons heads? The In Bloom team put in so much hard work for the local community and it must be devastating for them to see this happen again.”