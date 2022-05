Police are appealing for information after the incident, which took place on Sunday, May 1 in the car park of Belhaven Hospital.

A member of the public parked their car around 3pm, and returned an hour later to find it damaged.

An unknown substance had been poured over the paintwork, and cost a large sum of money to repair.

Those with information should contact 101 quoting number 2441.