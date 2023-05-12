A man is due to appear in court today after police found £100,000 worth of drugs during raids on three properties in East Lothian.

Officers carried out the raids yesterday, Thursday, May 11, as part of an ongoing investigation into serious and organised crime and the distribution of controlled drugs. Drugs, including cocaine, heroin, amphetamine, cannabis and prescription medication worth a total of £100,000 were found at the properties. Weapons and cash were also recovered at addresses in St Clements Gardens and Fa’side Gardens in Wallyford and Hawthorn Road, Prestonpans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the discovery and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Friday, May, 12. Detective Sergeant Ryan Gilhooly of CID in Musselburgh called on the public’s support to help tackle drugs crime. He said: “We are committed to targeting those who supply these drugs which cause harm to our communities. Through enforcement, we actively target those involved in serious and organised crime, including those concerned with the supply of drugs on our streets.

St Clements Gardens in Wallyford was one of the places raised by police in East Lothian yesterday.