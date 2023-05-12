East Lothian crime: Wallyford and Prestonpans drug raids see police seize £100,000 worth of drugs
East Lothian raids carried out by officers yesterday
A man is due to appear in court today after police found £100,000 worth of drugs during raids on three properties in East Lothian.
Officers carried out the raids yesterday, Thursday, May 11, as part of an ongoing investigation into serious and organised crime and the distribution of controlled drugs. Drugs, including cocaine, heroin, amphetamine, cannabis and prescription medication worth a total of £100,000 were found at the properties. Weapons and cash were also recovered at addresses in St Clements Gardens and Fa’side Gardens in Wallyford and Hawthorn Road, Prestonpans.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the discovery and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Friday, May, 12. Detective Sergeant Ryan Gilhooly of CID in Musselburgh called on the public’s support to help tackle drugs crime. He said: “We are committed to targeting those who supply these drugs which cause harm to our communities. Through enforcement, we actively target those involved in serious and organised crime, including those concerned with the supply of drugs on our streets.
"With this recent enforcement activity, we have delivered a significant blow to the capabilities of drug dealers who continue their illegal activities by seizing both money and controlled drugs. Anyone who has information that could assist Police Scotland in tackling drug dealers or assist in the investigation of serious and organised crime should call us on 101. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.