A woman has been charged by police after a ‘disturbance’ in an East Lothian town.

Police and ambulances rushed to the scene after reports of concern for a woman in the Gowl Close area of Haddington at around 6.25pm on Monday, June 12. A 49-year-old woman was examined by paramedics and treated at the scene. Police said officers also charged the woman in connection with drugs offences. Following the charges, officers said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.25pm on Monday, 12 June, 2023, police were called to the Gowl Close area of Haddington, following a report of a disturbance and concern for a woman. The 49-year-old was checked over by paramedics at the scene. She was also charged in connection with drugs offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”