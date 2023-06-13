News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Woman charged with drugs offences after police called to Haddington 'disturbance'

Police and ambulances rush to incident involving woman
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

A woman has been charged by police after a ‘disturbance’ in an East Lothian town.

Police and ambulances rushed to the scene after reports of concern for a woman in the Gowl Close area of Haddington at around 6.25pm on Monday, June 12. A 49-year-old woman was examined by paramedics and treated at the scene. Police said officers also charged the woman in connection with drugs offences. Following the charges, officers said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.25pm on Monday, 12 June, 2023, police were called to the Gowl Close area of Haddington, following a report of a disturbance and concern for a woman. The 49-year-old was checked over by paramedics at the scene. She was also charged in connection with drugs offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police were called to a disturbance in Haddington, East Lothian.