Joanne Marry, who has lived in Dunbar for seven years, said that she had been unable to sleep when she popped out to do some work on her campervan in the early hours of Monday morning.

She explained: “It takes me about half an hour to get there as I have walking problems.

"I go inside the campervan and do a couple of small jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I left the campervan at the back of 2am.”

Joanne was just walking back home, near the skate park at Pine street when she says she was attacked by two men.

"Two men came from nowhere. One of them put their hand across my mouth they were kicking and punching me.

"I fell to the ground and they were still kicking me all over my body.

East Lothian crime: Woman no longer feels safe after being attacked by two men in Dunbar at night

" I can't remember much after that, I don't even remember going home.

"My mum phoned for a ambulance and the police also turned up both at the same time according to my mum.

"The only thing I can remember about the two men was they were wearing black or dark clothes. They were about 40 years old or around that. I never seen their faces.”

Joanne is now suffering trauma after the incident, saying “I don't feel safe going out I'm also having problems sleeping.”

"A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of an alleged assault that took place in the Rowan Street area of Dunbar around 2am on Monday, 2 May.