East Lothian crime: Youths reported by police after break-ins and alcohol thefts at Musselburgh racecourse
A number of young people have been reported by police after a series of break-ins at Musselburgh racecourse.
Police said there had been repeated break-ins to the East Lothian venue over a six-day period last month and alcoholic drinks had been stolen. Several young people were identified and have now been reported.
A social media post by Police Scotland East Lothian said: “Between 23/11/23 and 28/11/23, Musselburgh Racecourse was broken into on several occasions and alcohol was stolen from within.
“East Lothian Community Action Team conducted various enquiries, including securing CCTV, revealing that several youths were present and responsible. These youths were identified, spoken to in the presence of their parents and reported accordingly.”