A number of young people have been reported by police after a series of break-ins at Musselburgh racecourse.

Police said there had been repeated break-ins to the East Lothian venue over a six-day period last month and alcoholic drinks had been stolen. Several young people were identified and have now been reported.

A social media post by Police Scotland East Lothian said: “Between 23/11/23 and 28/11/23, Musselburgh Racecourse was broken into on several occasions and alcohol was stolen from within.

Musselburgh Racecourse was broken into several times over a six-day period and alcohol was stolen. Picture: Scott Louden.