Sandra Forrest, 57, provided the “huge reading” after several members of the public spotted her vehicle weaving across a country road in July last year.

Forrest was pulled by over by Police Scotland on the A199 near Haddington, East Lothian, and officers were said to have “strongly smelled alcohol” coming from the vehicle.

The drunk was taken to an Edinburgh police station where she blew a reading of 130mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banned from the roads: Drunk driver Sandra Forrest

Forrest, of Whitecraig, East Lothian, pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this month and was back in the dock for sentencing.

But when the case called defending solicitor Rebecca Weissgerber told the court her client had failed to show up for the social work reports previously called for due to her father recently passing away.

The lawyer asked Sheriff Nigel Ross to allow Forrest one more opportunity to have the report prepared before he passes sentence.

Sheriff Ross told Forrest she had provided “a huge reading” to the police and that he needed the reports done before sentencing.

The sheriff reminded Forrest she had been handed an interim driving ban at the last calling of the case and deferred sentence again to next month.

Forrest pleaded guilty to driving with 130mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the A199 near to Monkmuir, East Lothian, on July 30 last year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.