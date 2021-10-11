East Lothian killer back behind bars after injuring biker

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Ryan Cameron was caged for four years for killing David McCardle by striking him with a beer barrel near to the Clubhouse bar in Musselburgh in August 2011.

He started a fight with Mr McCardle in an alleyway near the pub’s entrance. He grabbed a beer keg and thrust it into the victim's side, resulting in a fatal blow.

Mr McCardle died from injuries after being attacked by Cameron

Cameron was jailed for four years in November 2012 after admitting culpable homicide.

Now Cameron has been jailed again after following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year.

A jury found the 34-year-old guilty of causing injury to biker Martin Murphy during an incident at Inveresk Village Road on September 12, 2018.

Cameron drove his vehicle dangerously by entering the opposing carriageway to prevent Mr Murphy to overtake him.

The dangerous manoeuvre caused the motorcycle to carry out an emergency stop and caused the bike to collide with the rear of Cameron’s car.

Mr Murphy was then thrown from his two-wheeled vehicle whereby he landed on the roadside resulting in him suffering severe injury and permanent impairment.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC sent Cameron to prison for the next 18 months and banned him from driving for four years and nine months.

Cameron will also have to sit and pass the extended driving test before he is allowed back on the road following his ban.

