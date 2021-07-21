Police Scotland has confirmed that a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after two BMW cars were stolen from two addresses.

He has been charged with two housebreakings and the intention to commit theft after three incidents which took place during the night of Tuesday, May 25.

The incidents took place in Cockenzie, Longniddry and East Linton.

Out of the two BMW cars that were stolen, one of them was later recovered.

The 21-year-old man is due before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 21 July.

Detective Inspector Laura Dickson said: “These types of crimes can have a devastating impact on victims and tackling acquisitive crime remains one of our top priorities.

"I would urge anyone who observes any unusual or suspicious behaviour to contact us via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in order that we can investigate and take action”.

