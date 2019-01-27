East Lothian man assaulted wife after she spilt coffee on him, court told

A MUSSELBURGH man attacked his wife after she accidentally spilled a cup of coffee over him, a court heard.

Dean Montgomery, admitted assaulting his wife and seizing her by the hair in November last year.

A witness to the assault contacted the police.

Montgomery, 39, pleaded guilty to an amended charge when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Tuesday.

The court heard that the incident took place at about 7pm and the couple were said to have been arguing all day.

Montgomery’s wife sat down to have a cup of coffee and they continued to row with each other.

The victim was then said to have stood up and slipped, “knocking the cup of coffee”, before he reacted violently.

In retaliation, Montgomery stood up and assaulted his spouse by grabbing her by the hair.

Allegations of Montgomery pulling his wife to the floor and kicking her during the incident were deleted from the charge before his guilty plea.

Deferring sentence until May 14, Sheriff Robert Fife said: “I will deal with you appropriately if you are of good behaviour.”