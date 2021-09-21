East Lothian man disfigured in vicious 'targeted' attack

Police Scotland said the man was assaulted and robbed in a flat in Well Wynd, Tranent, at around 8pm on Sunday, September 19, before the incident spilled out onto the street.

His assailants stole his wallet in the attack and left him with facial injuries.

Officers are treating the incident as targeted, and insist there was no wider threat to the public.

Appealing for witnesses, Detective Constable Marion Anderson of Dalkeith CID, said: "We're appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious shortly before the incident or during the incident itself.

"We're trying to piece together exactly what happened so any information may prove to be important."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3241 of 19 September.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

