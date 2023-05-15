News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian men rushed to hospital in Edinburgh after 'large-scale disturbance' in Haddington

Two men injured in early morning incident

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 15th May 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:05 BST

Two men were taken to hospital after a “large-scale disturbance” in East Lothian.

Officers were alerted to the incident in Market Street, Haddington, in the early hours of the morning, at around 1am on Sunday, May 14. Emergency services, including police and ambulances, attended the disturbance. Two men, aged 53 and 60, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Police have launched enquiries into the disturbance. In a social media appeal, officers urged anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward. Detective Sergeant Marion Anderson said: “This was a large-scale disturbance that officers attended and we are gathering CCTV footage and carrying out enquiries to identify and trace those involved. Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0388 of 14 May. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.”

Police launch investigation after 'large-scale disturbance' on Market Street in Haddington, East Lothian.