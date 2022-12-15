Police were alerted to the discovery of the body on Gullane beach, shortly before 8am on Thursday, December 15. Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene. A cordon has been put in place on the beach, and locals have been asked to avoid the area.

The family of 60-year-old Fiona Thomson have been informed of the finding by police. Fiona was reported missing from Dalgety Bay in Fife on Monday, December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50 am on Thursday, 15 December, 2022, officers were made aware of the body of a woman being found on beach at Gullane.

Police were called to Gullane Beach in East Lothian after the body of a woman was found. (Photo credit: Bill Bennett/National World)

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Fiona Thomson, 60, who was reported missing from Dalgety bay, have been informed.

“There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad