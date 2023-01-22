Dean Conner was last seen walking towards the Promenade area of Musselburgh, East Lothian, at around 5pm on Friday, December 31, 2021. The 37-year-old has not been seen or heard from since.

In February last year, the police hunt for Dean was halted, as his relatives confirmed that he was presumed dead by officers. However, Gary Finnie, Dean's stepdad, says that the family are “still searching for answers”.

He posted a plea for information on Facebook, writing: "I can’t leave it like this and am determined to find out what happened to our boy. Regardless of my own feelings, I can't sit and watch the pain this is causing his Mum and little Brother.

Dean Conner was last seen on Hogmanay 2021 in Musselburgh, East Lothian. (Image: Police Scotland)

“Dean deserves better. His Mum and brother deserve better. We need to put Dean to rest and find out what happened.”

Gary has urged anyone who has any information about Dean’s disappearance to get in contact with him. He wrote: “Who, where and when...someone knows something that can help put the pieces together. I can’t help feeling something is missing and we need to find it!” He is particularly keen to know anything about Dean’s movements from 2pm onwards on December 31.

On Boxing Day, Gary wrote a tribute to his stepson. He said: “Obviously at this time of year we are especially conscious that we don't have Dean with us. We miss him getting excited about dinner and showing off his new trainers and track suit for the 50th time.” The step-dad described Dean as “so kind”, and said: “He took great pleasure handing out the presents he got for us all.”

Gary added: “Our 1st Christmas since he went missing and the anniversary coming up at New Year is just heart breaking but we thought it important to say thanks and have Dean remembered on this special day.”

