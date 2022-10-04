Police received a report of a blue Converse rucksack, which contained prescribed medication and other personal belongings, being lost between 10pm on Monday, October 3, and 11am on Tuesday, October 4.

The backpack was lost around Kilwinning Place in Musselburgh, East Lothian.

Officers have appealed to the public on social media, asking them to contact police if they find any of the lost items.

Anyone who comes across the backpack or the medication can contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1109 of October 4.