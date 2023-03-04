East Lothian news: Police rush to scene and arrest man 'acting suspiciously' in Wallyford street
Huge police presence descends on East Lothian town
A man has been arrested after an incident in Wallyford this afternoon. Police were alerted to a man “acting suspiciously” in the Salters Road area of the East Lothian town. Officers attended the scene and arrested a 33-year-old man. One local spotted five police cars and a van blocking the entrance to the nearby Wallyford railway station around the time of the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 12.30pm on Saturday, 4 March, to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Salters Road area of Wallyford. Officers attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”