Officers released an appeal for the young school boy over the weekend, though asked the public not to use drones to help search for him as it was hindering their investigation.

Police Scotland confirmed on Thursday that a 29-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident, and has since been released.

A spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding a missing 9-year-old boy from Dunbar who was traced.

"A 29-year-old woman, who was arrested, has been released pending further inquiries.”