An alleged child sex offender who planned to meet up with an underage girl on a trip to Blackpool has been confronted at his home by a paedophile hunters group.

The 52-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was allegedly in contact online with who he believed to be three schoolgirls. It is alleged he tried to lure one youngster into meeting him while she was on holiday at the popular English resort.

Members of hunter group Improved Maximum Exposure descended on the man’s home in Prestonpans, East Lothian, on Sunday morning with alleged evidence of his online activity. The hour-long confrontation was live-streamed to the group’s Facebook page and has been viewed more than 3000 times.

The police arrived just as members of the public began to congregate outside the man’s home and he was arrested and taken away in a marked vehicle.