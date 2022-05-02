Lee Ness caused a disturbance outside a home in the town by demanding to know where the householder’s daughter was.

Ness shouted and swore at the girl’s parents, uttered threats towards them and kicked out at their front door.

Police were alerted to the incident and after the 19-year-old lout had been arrested he turned violent and attempted to assault two officers.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard Lee Ness had spat blood at two police officers

Ness, of Ormiston, then spat in the face of one constable while he also spat blood at two other officers while being detained on June 6 last year.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Ness arrived at the home in Musselburgh at around 3.30am and began banging on the front door.

He was shouting and swearing at the home owners and was demanding to see the woman’s daughter.

He threatened the pair and was heard to shout “I am going to f*****g stab you” and “You’re getting stabbed to f***”.

When police arrived at the scene Ness soon turned his attention to them and while acting aggressively he attempted to assault the officers.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm said Ness spat in the face of one PC while he also spat blood at two officers.

The constables were forced to place a spit hood over Ness’s head and the court was told the officers suffered “bruising” during the struggle.

Ness had previously pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and returned last Wednesday for sentencing.

Defence agent Mark Harrower said his client lives with his mother and was in full time employment.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC said he had given the case “careful consideration” and decided to spare Ness a custodial sentence.

Instead Ness was placed on a supervision order for the next two years and was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.