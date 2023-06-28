News you can trust since 1873
East Mayfield crash Edinburgh: Police block off city street after crash involving parked car

Officers investigate after parked car damaged in crash
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

An Edinburgh street was blocked off by police after a crash involving a parked car.

Officers were alerted to the collision, which involved a car parked in East Mayfield, at around 7.50am on Wednesday, June 28. Police descended off the scene, and closed the road. One eyewitness saw a police car blocking off the street after the collision. They also saw officers wearing gloves examining a badly damaged vehicle. East Mayfield has now re-opened. Detectives said that “enquiries into the crash are ongoing”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, 28 June, 2023, police received a report of a crash involving a parked car on East Mayfield, Edinburgh. Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.”

Police were seen examining the damaged vehicle on East Mayfield in Edinburgh, following a crash.Police were seen examining the damaged vehicle on East Mayfield in Edinburgh, following a crash.
