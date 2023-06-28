East Mayfield crash Edinburgh: Police block off city street after crash involving parked car
An Edinburgh street was blocked off by police after a crash involving a parked car.
Officers were alerted to the collision, which involved a car parked in East Mayfield, at around 7.50am on Wednesday, June 28. Police descended off the scene, and closed the road. One eyewitness saw a police car blocking off the street after the collision. They also saw officers wearing gloves examining a badly damaged vehicle. East Mayfield has now re-opened. Detectives said that “enquiries into the crash are ongoing”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, 28 June, 2023, police received a report of a crash involving a parked car on East Mayfield, Edinburgh. Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.”