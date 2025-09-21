A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a disturbance in Edinburgh's Grassmarket area on Saturday night.

A 39-year old man has been arrested and charged after a disturbance outside Bar Salsa between the Cowgate and Grassmarket on Saturday night saw a man rushed to hospital for treatment. The roads outside the popular Edinburgh bar were also closed for a number of hours.

Police received reports of a disturbance at around 8.35pm on Saturday night. Emergency services attended and a 28-year old man was taken to hospital for treatment - enquiries into the nature of the incident are ongoing.

The scene outside Bar Salsa on Saturday night, with the pub and road closed after the Grassmarket incident while police carried out their investigations. | Rachael Davies

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Saturday, 20 September, 2025, we received a report of a disturbance in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended, and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 22 September, 2025.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”