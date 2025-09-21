Edinburgh Crime: 39-year old man arrested and charged after Grassmarket pub disturbance closes street
A 39-year old man has been arrested and charged after a disturbance outside Bar Salsa between the Cowgate and Grassmarket on Saturday night saw a man rushed to hospital for treatment. The roads outside the popular Edinburgh bar were also closed for a number of hours.
Police received reports of a disturbance at around 8.35pm on Saturday night. Emergency services attended and a 28-year old man was taken to hospital for treatment - enquiries into the nature of the incident are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Saturday, 20 September, 2025, we received a report of a disturbance in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended, and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 22 September, 2025.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”