A Delta Airlines crew member who was arrested and charged following an incident at Edinburgh Airport yesterday will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, June 19.

A 61-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday, June 16 at 10am before he could travel on the Delta flight to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport. The flight was subsequently cancelled and customers were offered alternative journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed today that the man was arrested and charged for breaking the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003 following the incident. The Act includes alcohol limits on aircraft crews.

The crew member was arrested at Edinburgh Airport on Friday, June 16.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Friday, June 16, a 61-year-old man was arrested at Edinburgh Airport in connection with the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003.