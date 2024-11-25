A national awards ceremony will recognise officers from the capital who faced an attack by a scissors-wielding criminal and his rabid dog, a sergeant who has tackled motorbike thefts, an inspector who reduced crime in Hunter Square, and a detective sergeant who has served the city for more than 30 years.
Two police officers are also nominated for transforming community relations in the north of Edinburgh thanks to their tireless work with local secondary schools.
Across Scotland, a total of 29 officers, including constables, sergeants, detectives and inspectors, have been shortlisted in six categories for the Scottish Police Federation’s annual awards which take place at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh on Wednesday, November 27.
David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “Reading through the nominations for this year’s awards is a humbling experience and demonstrates the extraordinary bravery and commitment shown by our officers.
“The situations dealt with by police serving our communities can sometimes be extremely dangerous, and none of us should ever take what they do for granted.
“Our annual awards are a moment to recognise those who go above and beyond to keep the public safe with dignity and resolve, before coming back to work to do it all again.
“We are incredibly proud of all the nominees and are grateful to each of them for their amazing achievements. They are a credit to themselves and to Scottish policing.”
Chief Constable Jo Farrell said: “The bravery, dedication, skill and professionalism of our officers is hugely impressive and I thank the Scottish Police Federation for shining a light on some of their outstanding work.
“These awards are an important night in the policing calendar, when we recognise and celebrate our officers for their vital public service.
“I thank all officers and their families for everything they do for policing and our communities and offer warm congratulations to nominees and recipients.”
Check out our profiles below of those nominated in Edinburgh and the Lothians, describing the events which led to their nomination.
1. Capital cop who has spent 20 years tackling the most serious crime
A detective sergeant has served Scotland’s capital city for more than 30 years, including two decades probing the most serious crime.
DS Todd Rutherford has investigated some of Edinburgh’s highest-profile and complex serious criminal cases as part of the city’s CID.
As well as spearheading a number of operations, the “true gent and family man” has been praised for helping other officers as they progress their own careers.
His work has helped solve major crimes and kept the public safe.
DC Christina Yeoman, who nominated him for the Cops' Cop of the Year award, said his longevity within the CID proved his ability and commitment to the cause.
She said: “He has attended all serious incidents and dealt with murder enquiries over 20 years in Edinburgh, and genuinely is the most committed individual to carrying out a thorough investigation to the highest standard. The attention to detail, enthusiasm and perseverance shown to every crime he has investigated is above and beyond.” | Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com
2. Cop duo faced down scissor attack and dangerous dog
Edinburgh PCs Jamie Henderson and Matthew Jeffrey provided back up to colleagues who were dealing with a disturbance in the Prestonfield area of the city.
They gave chase to man who, along with his bull terrier-type dog, burst out of a property and into a nearby stairwell.
The duo managed to stop him from closing the main door, with PC Jeffrey placing his boot in the way despite the dog repeatedly biting it.
The animal then bit PC Henderson on the hand, while the man issued a barrage of threats against the pair.
PC Henderson was able to spray the dog – which was being commanded to attack the officers – with a fire extinguisher, forcing it to flee up the stairs. But this only made the male aggressor even angrier.
Armed with scissors, he made a number of attempts to stab both officers, before a Taser was used and he was restrained and arrested.
Their actions “maximised the safety of the public within the common stair,” said CI Neill Whiteside, who nominated them for the Team Bravery award.
He added: “Both police constables saved each other from serious injury, if not worse. They both displayed an astounding ability to adapt to the incident.” | Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com
3. Inspector’s initiative transformed trouble hotspot
PI David Duthie wanted to solve the issue of anti-social behaviour at Hunter Square, in the city’s popular Old Town, which had plagued authorities for decades.
He rallied together a range of agencies and secured £3,000 in funding to create an alternative “safe space” for those who gathered there to instead meet at a local library.
Realising that vulnerable people chose Hunter Square because of the welcoming nature of similar individuals, DI Duthie wanted to replicate that atmosphere in a more appropriate place.
As a result, reported incidents at the square dropped by a quarter, while the vast majority of people – most of them homeless and with addiction issues – reported an improvement with their physical and mental health.
‘Wellbeing Wednesday’ was such a success that further funding has been secured to run it long-term. Plans are also in place to extend the initiative elsewhere.
A survey of users resulted in widespread praise for DI Duthie, his colleagues, and the project itself, with one homeless female describing those involved as “angels”.
CI Mark Hamilton, who made the nomination for the Community Commitment award, said: “I have worked in the city of Edinburgh for over 20 years and Hunter Square has always been an area blighted by problems. Wellbeing Wednesday provides an excellent operational example of how productive partnership can support transformational results.” | Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com
4. Sergeant with military values who ‘always brings something to the table’
A sergeant in Edinburgh who joined the force after a career in the armed forces maintains her military standards “to this day”.
PS Janie Harman has a range of accomplishments under her belt, achieved since becoming a police officer in 2007.
A prime example is her work tackling motorbike theft, a problem which worsened across the capital in 2022.
After extensive research she established that Dutch and German tourists visiting the city were the most likely victims.
As such, she worked with foreign police and port authorities to get bespoke safety messages to bikers and developed security advice in different languages.
The following year, motorbike theft fell by 50 per cent, and her tactics were replicated by other divisions across Scotland.
Colleagues said it was typical of her work ethic and commitment that the project reaped results.
PI Gordon Duff, who nominated her for the Unsung Hero award, added that she “always prioritises the welfare of her team and colleagues above all else”.
“Janie always brings something to the table,” he said.
“Her outstanding performance as a manager, her passion and dedication to constantly improving the organisation’s approach to crime prevention, and the example she sets for those around her are deserving of recognition.” | Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com