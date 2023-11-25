Young people are said to be using their free bus passes to come to Edinburgh from other parts in Scotland to engage in anti-social behaviour. Picture: Scott Louden.

Teenagers from other parts of Scotland are using their free bus passes to come to Edinburgh to cause trouble, a councillor has claimed.

Morningside Tory councillor Marie-Clair Munro said police officers had spoken about the problem when they attended a meeting with retailers to discuss a spate of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "At the meeting, the police officer said they had individuals coming from Motherwell, Glasgow and Inverness to Edinburgh to cause problems, criminality and anti-social behaviour. And they're using their bus passes whereas before, the police officer said, this didn't happen because they didn't have the means to get here. But he said there was nothing they could do to stop them."

Now Cllr Munro wants those involved in such behaviour to have their bus passes temporarily suspended.

Earlier this month, the Evening News reported how Morningside and Bruntsfield had been hit by a wave of anti-social behaviour, with youths abusing people in the streets and walking into shops “looking for trouble”. Staff in local businesses were said to feel threatened and intimidated.

Cllr Munro said she understood those involved had come from other parts of Edinburgh, though not other parts of Scotland. But she said there were concerns in other communities across the country that free bus passes were fuelling youth crime and disorder. Earlier this year, councillors in West Lothian claimed youths from Edinburgh and Fife were using their bus passes to travel to Livingston and cause trouble in the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official note of a meeting held last week involving Morningside retailers, police and politicians, records: “The police also raised their concerns and comments on the ‘Under 22s free bus travel’ policy.”

Cllr Munro said: "It is disappointing that a minority are using the under-22 free bus scheme to travel to the city centre and elsewhere in the Capital to engage in anti-social behaviour. In my ward, business owners, retail staff, shoppers and residents have experienced vandalism, theft, intimidation, along with physical and verbal abuse. I’ve also heard reports of bus drivers and passengers facing abuse and threatening behaviour.

“Getting rid of the scheme is not the answer – the vast majority of young people use their free bus pass responsibly. But it’s clear the free bus pass has created a perfect storm. The free bus pass is a great benefit to many, but it comes with the responsibility to behave well. Those intent on anti-social behaviour using the free bus pass to carry out this activity must face some form of consequence.

“While some may see the bus pass as free, it’s not. Hard-working taxpayers are subsidising the ‘free’ bus pass. As such, I’m sure most residents in Edinburgh would agree when I say if a young person is blatantly using their bus pass to engage in anti-social behaviour and criminality it needs to be addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have previously met Police Scotland officers regarding anti-social behaviour and discussed the link between youth crime and the free bus passes. However, those perpetrating such crimes know there will be no recourse for their behaviour due to their age. Until such powers are made available to the police, which enables them to suspend bus passes for a period, they are powerless, yet dealing with the problem is taking up valuable police time on an already overstretched and under-resourced police force.

“If there was a mechanism to temporarily suspend the bus pass of an individual who has been identified as engaging in anti-social behaviour or criminality this might be a deterrent. I am aware the card used to travel for free also covers school meals, but surely technology is such that it would allow for a decoupling of the bus pass section from other elements of the card.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are very aware of the negative impact that anti-social behaviour has on communities across Scotland. We work closely with partner agencies, including transport providers and local authorities, to address concerns about youth disorder and anti-social behaviour and we will proactively deal with those involved.

“We are committed to steering young people away from anti-social behaviour and we will work with partners to identify prevention opportunities and ensure the best use of available resources to provide a long term sustainable solution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad