Edinburgh bin strikes: Biddy Mulligans in historic Grassmarket daubed with ‘scab’ graffiti
An Edinburgh pub has been daubed with ‘scab’ graffiti just hours after staff at the venue were seen picking up litter that had piled up as a result of the bin strike.
Biddy Mulligans, a popular Irish bar in the heart of the historic Grassmarket, appears to have been targeted by the vandals overnight.
It comes as a major clean-up operation has begun in Edinburgh as waste and cleansing services resume after nearly two weeks of strike action by workers.
The city’s waste workers walked out on August 18 in a dispute over pay, but returned to work on Tuesday in the Scottish capital where huge piles of rubbish have accumulated in many streets – including the Grassmarket.
Police Scotland and Biddy Mulligans have been contacted for comment.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh strikes: Council staff speak out about pay dispute with claims some forced to quit over low wage
-
2
Edinburgh bin strikes: Bin strikes set to continue across Scotland as unions reject latest pay offer
-
3
Northfield Broadway incident: Edinburgh man suffers serious injuries after assault by two youths on electric scooters
-
4
Edinburgh bin strikes: New offer made to cleansing staff in bid to halt strikes
-
5
Clermiston incident: Man rushed to hospital as police lock down Edinburgh street following 'disturbance'