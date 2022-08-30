News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh bin strikes: Biddy Mulligans in historic Grassmarket daubed with ‘scab’ graffiti

An Edinburgh pub has been daubed with ‘scab’ graffiti just hours after staff at the venue were seen picking up litter that had piled up as a result of the bin strike.

By Gary Flockhart
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:21 am
Vandals targetted Biddy Milligans pub in Edinburgh's Grassmarket. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
Biddy Mulligans, a popular Irish bar in the heart of the historic Grassmarket, appears to have been targeted by the vandals overnight.

It comes as a major clean-up operation has begun in Edinburgh as waste and cleansing services resume after nearly two weeks of strike action by workers.

The city’s waste workers walked out on August 18 in a dispute over pay, but returned to work on Tuesday in the Scottish capital where huge piles of rubbish have accumulated in many streets – including the Grassmarket.

Police Scotland and Biddy Mulligans have been contacted for comment.

