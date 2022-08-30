Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vandals targetted Biddy Milligans pub in Edinburgh's Grassmarket. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Biddy Mulligans, a popular Irish bar in the heart of the historic Grassmarket, appears to have been targeted by the vandals overnight.

It comes as a major clean-up operation has begun in Edinburgh as waste and cleansing services resume after nearly two weeks of strike action by workers.

The city’s waste workers walked out on August 18 in a dispute over pay, but returned to work on Tuesday in the Scottish capital where huge piles of rubbish have accumulated in many streets – including the Grassmarket.

Police Scotland and Biddy Mulligans have been contacted for comment.