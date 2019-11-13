Edinburgh-born businessman on FBI's 'most wanted' list for £1m luxury car scam ready to 'negotiate deal' to hand himself in

Afzal Khan - known to friends as Bobby - has been formally charged with a £1m luxury car scam.

The 37-year-old is accused of conning a string of customers and financial firms at a motor dealership he ran in New Jersey, and could face up to 100 years in prison if convicted.

Federal agents hunting Khan feared he may have fled to Pakistan and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

But in an interview with Fox News, the fugitive from justice insisted he was ready to face the law and said he would return to the States from a secret location of his wife and two children were allowed back in to the country.

Khan has now appeared on American television to say he wants to surrender, but claims his offers are being ignored by prosecutors.

Khan told the broadcaster he was lying low in a country which has no extradition treaty with the US.

He said: “What more do I have to do? I’m basically practically begging you. I’m a fugitive from justice saying ‘arrest me’.

He is on the FBI's 'most wanted' list.

“I’m not pleading guilt, I’m not pleading innocence. The point is I need to get my wife and kids home so I can stand trial.

“The prosecutor is going to spend $20,000 to get information about me and then who knows how much money he’s had to spend trying to chase me around the world.

“Let me walk into an embassy. You’ve got a military jet going home, throw me in with my wife and kids.”

Khan - who left Edinburgh in his late teens - opened the Emporio Motor Group in New Jersey in 2013 and maintained a high profile.

He appeared on US reality series ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and counted members of the show’s cast among his clients.

The Scot, whose parents emigrated to Scotland from Pakistan, has been accused of a massive fraud involving super cars including Lamborghinis, Porsches and Rolls Royces.

Prosecutors claim he obtained loans from a bank for cars that he never delivered, but for which the purchaser was still responsible.