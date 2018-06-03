Edinburgh boxer stripped of licence after accepting assault charge

An Edinburgh boxer has said he is “ashamed and embarrassed” after having his licence revoked.

Jason Easton plead guilty to assault at the city’s sheriff court in May and is due to be sentenced later this month.

Easton had been due to fight an unnamed opponent at the Hydro in Glasgow on June 23 on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s world-title eliminator against Viktor Postol.

But following his court appearance, the 26-year-old has taken to social media to confirm the British Boxing Board of Control has stripped him of his licence.

He posted: “I’m sorry to everyone who has bought tickets. I’ve made a stupid decision and I’m paying the price and I have no one to blame other than myself. Everyone makes mistakes and everyone who knows me knows I’m not a thug or a violent person.

“I just make silly decisions and I’m willing to take any punishment for what I’ve done.

“I am truly sorry for what I’ve done and I hope I can be forgiven.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed and I’m praying I can get through all this and move on with my life. I will hopefully get my licence back and fight again. It’s tearing me inside but I will do everything in my power to get back.”