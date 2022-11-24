Officers in the Capital are making enquiries after a crash on Calder Road around 7.30 am Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a white Ford Transit van.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

Edinburgh Calder Road crash: Woman seriously injured in collision as police call for dash cam footage

The male driver of the van was uninjured.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland wrote: “ The road was closed until around 11.45am as an investigation was carried out. Further enquiries into the incident remain

ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Team, added: “If you witnessed this incident, have any potential dashcam footage, or were in the area and have any

