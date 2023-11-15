This is Rigged said the protest was to ‘demand action on the cost of living crisis’

Areas of Edinburgh Castle have reportedly been closed after climate protestors smashed through a glass case containing the Stone of Destiny.

This is Rigged protestors have claimed they smashed the case, housed in the castle’s Crown Room which also contains the Honours of Scotland, to 'demand action on the cost of living crisis'. A manager at the castle said anyone who had already purchased tickets would be able to stay in the building, but new visitors looking to buy a ticket won't be admitted.

Police Scotland said officers had been called to the landmark at 10.45am on Wednesday following reports of a ‘small protest' within the castle. Eyewitnesses reported seeing police cars at the castle, with areas having been closed to the public.

Protestors from This is Rigged say they have smashed the glass case in Edinburgh Castle's Crown Room.

Two women, aged 20 and 24, and a 20-year-old man have been arrested in connection with damage caused.