Officers also confirmed that one of their number suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

Police were called to Edinburgh Castle shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, August 17, after a group of around 20 protesters gathered within the grounds and ‘refused to leave’.

The individuals reportedly claimed they were ‘seizing’ the castle ‘lawfully and peacefully’ to ‘free the people of Scotland from corrupt powers.’

In a video, one protester claimed: “Edinburgh Castle belongs to the people of Scotland.

"High treason has been committed. We are using article 61 of the Magna Carta.

"We have had enough. The people of Scotland have had enough and today we claim our power back.”

On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Gerry Corrigan from Police Scotland said: “Officers attended Edinburgh Castle following reports that a group of protesters had gathered within the Castle grounds at around 5.05pm on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

"The group later dispersed. One man was arrested for disorder related offences and a police officer sustained minor injuries during this arrest.

"A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal”

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said: “A group of around 20 individuals entered Edinburgh Castle without payment.

"After refusing requests to leave the premises Police Scotland were called to the site and an individual was arrested for disorder related offences.

"No other visitors were on site during this time and the group have since dispersed.”

