Michael Buchanan was jailed for nine years in January 2017 for rape and indecency.

However, judge Lord Beckett heard at the High Court in Edinburgh last year that another victim came forward after the 51-year-old was jailed.

During that hearing prosecutor Adrian Stalker said the man told officers how Buchanan subjected him to a series of sexual assaults at a location in Edinburgh.

Child rapist: Michael Buchanan abused 12 youngsters in Edinburgh

The victim, who cannot be identified, said the abuse began in 1990 when he was aged four years old and continued for three years.

He told detectives that Buchanan’s behaviour has caused him to have life long trauma.

Mr Stalker said: “The complainer has stated that the abuse has had a profound effect on his mental health.

“He has expressed anger at what has been done to him.”

The story emerged after Buchanan, originally of Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to a charge of subjecting the man to a series of lewd and libidinous practices against between May 1990 and May 1993.

Lord Beckett said Buchanan's background report, which was written by court appointed social worker, contained “concerning information” about his attitudes towards offending.

The Judge further stated that he wanted to ensure that "the public is protected from serious harm from you on your release."

Buchanan was put on an Order for Lifelong Restriction with a punishment part of three-and-a-half years imprisonment meaning that he may never be freed.

At proceedings in 2017, a judge at the High Court in Glasgow heard how Buchanan’s campaign of physical and sexual violence spanned between 1982 and 2003.

He preyed on his mostly young victims at a number of addresses in Edinburgh – mainly in the Wester Hailes area.

A six-year-old boy was first targeted before Buchanan molested a ten-year-old girl as she slept.

Around 1991, he then abused a nine year-old girl in her bedroom.

The court heard this involved him pinning down the frightened child, who tried to fight him off.

She managed to escape his clutches, but it was years later, when she was aged around 12, before she told a friend what happened.

The youngster then went to police in May 1993. But no action was taken against Buchanan and the victim tragically committed suicide in 1998.

Buchanan meantime subjected another girl to a horrendous ordeal. He abused her for four years from the age of ten.

He eventually raped the girl when she was 13 – including a time when he tied her to a radiator.

His next young victim was first attacked after he gave her 20p.

The child, who was aged between six and ten, was abused at a city canal after Buchanan claimed they were going “fishing”.

Buchanan went on to molest a six year-old boy and then attacked two girls who had gone to his home.

The paedophile then raped a six year-old girl while supposedly babysitting her.

His final victim was regularly abused when she was between the ages of nine and 13.

Mr Stalker said the victim called police following Buchanan’s convictions.