Edinburgh City Bypass A720: Three taken to hospital and one charged after lorry and car collide near Baberton
The Edinburgh City Bypass was shut for several hours following a crash.
A man has been charged after a collision between a lorry and a car in Edinburgh.
The collision occurred on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound near Baberton, shortly after 9pm on Thursday, February 24. Emergency services attended and the road was shut by officers. Three people, the passengers of the car, were taken to hospital. Drivers were urged to take an alternative route, as police directed traffic on the busy bypass. The road fully re-opened shortly before midnight.
One man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.05pm on Thursday, 24 February, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a car and a lorry on the A720 Edinburgh city bypass near Baberton. Officers attended and the three occupants of the car were taken to hospital to be checked over. The vehicles were recovered and one man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."