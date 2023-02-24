A man has been charged after a collision between a lorry and a car in Edinburgh.

The collision occurred on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound near Baberton, shortly after 9pm on Thursday, February 24. Emergency services attended and the road was shut by officers. Three people, the passengers of the car, were taken to hospital. Drivers were urged to take an alternative route, as police directed traffic on the busy bypass. The road fully re-opened shortly before midnight.

One man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

