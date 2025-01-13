Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The City of Edinburgh Bypass A720 has now re-opened after being closed in both directions this evening due to a ‘police incident’.

The road closure was in place from 6pm until around 7.30pm, between the Hermiston and Dreghorn junctions of the busy main route, with knock-on traffic congestion reported in the surrounding areas in Edinburgh and Midlothian.

Edinburgh bypass was re-opened following the earlier police incident which led to the closure, with traffic seen travelling freely just before 7.45pm at Baberton. | Traffic Scotland

The road was closed eastbound from Hermiston and westbound from Dreghorn. Police are currently at the scene.

At 5.58pm, Traffic Scotland posted on X: “A720 Hermiston-Dreghorn CLOSED in both directions due to a police incident. E/B closed at Hermiston W/B closed at Dreghorn. Police are at scene. Updates as we get them.”

In an update at 7.23pm, they said: “All lanes now running in both directions following the earlier police incident. Traffic now easing in both directions.”

The Edinburgh City Bypass was closed 6pm and shortly before 7.30pm, with this camera at Hermiston Gait showing traffic being diverted away from the closed road just before 7pm. | Traffic Scotland

While AA Traffic News reported earlier: “Road blocked and stationary traffic due to police incident on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass both ways from (Dreghorn Junction) to (Hermiston Gait).”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.30pm we received a report of concern for a person in the Bonaly Road area of Edinburgh.

"Officers attended and a 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection. She’s due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, January 14.”