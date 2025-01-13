Edinburgh city bypass re-opens after being closed in both directions due to 'police incident'
The road closure was in place from 6pm until around 7.30pm, between the Hermiston and Dreghorn junctions of the busy main route, with knock-on traffic congestion reported in the surrounding areas in Edinburgh and Midlothian.
The road was closed eastbound from Hermiston and westbound from Dreghorn. Police are currently at the scene.
At 5.58pm, Traffic Scotland posted on X: “A720 Hermiston-Dreghorn CLOSED in both directions due to a police incident. E/B closed at Hermiston W/B closed at Dreghorn. Police are at scene. Updates as we get them.”
In an update at 7.23pm, they said: “All lanes now running in both directions following the earlier police incident. Traffic now easing in both directions.”
While AA Traffic News reported earlier: “Road blocked and stationary traffic due to police incident on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass both ways from (Dreghorn Junction) to (Hermiston Gait).”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.30pm we received a report of concern for a person in the Bonaly Road area of Edinburgh.
"Officers attended and a 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection. She’s due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, January 14.”