Edinburgh city centre fire at the Carlton Highland Hotel at North Bridge sees road closed
Busy Edinburgh city centre road closed to traffic and pedestrians
A fire at the Carlton Highland Hotel at North Bridge this evening has led to the busy road outside being closed to traffic and pedestrians.
Four fire engines rushed to the scene just after 5pm today, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service telling the Evening News that they are responding to a report of a smell of burning in the lift motor room at the hotel, situated at the site of the former Argos store on North Bridge.
This city centre artery has now been closed to traffic and pedestrians, with police in attendance to manage the sudden closure.
An eyewitness said: “I can see four fire engines here. And the road is now being blocked off, as well as the pavement, with the traffic already there halted on North Bridge.”