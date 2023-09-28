Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fire at the Carlton Highland Hotel at North Bridge this evening has led to the busy road outside being closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Four fire engines rushed to the scene just after 5pm today, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service telling the Evening News that they are responding to a report of a smell of burning in the lift motor room at the hotel, situated at the site of the former Argos store on North Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This city centre artery has now been closed to traffic and pedestrians, with police in attendance to manage the sudden closure.