The council has confirmed that a suspicious letter posted to residents in a flat block is a scam.

The letter was posted through the main door of a block of flats in Portobello, and said that all residents were expected to contribute to work done on the “external frontage of this property”.

It went on to say: “Portobello High Street is a Conservation Area providing special historic and architectural interest which Edinburgh Council must protect.

“All shop/house frontages within a Conservation Area must be maintained to a high standard. All external paintwork/electric cabling of the buildings (windows, doors, external masonry, guttering, facias, cabling etc) must all be maintained to a high standard. This will all be documented in your Title Deeds along with repair liability. The City of Edinburgh Council would require repairs be addressed within a period of approx 4/6 months and would expect all owners to collaboratively organise this. There is guidance available on our website:- www.edinburgh.gov.uk - shared repairs. We thank you in advance for your cooperation.”

There was no building address or council branding on the letter.

