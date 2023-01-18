Edinburgh City Council confirms letters received by Portobello residents regarding 'shared repairs' is fraudulent
Council confirms that suspicious letter to residents is a scam
The council has confirmed that a suspicious letter posted to residents in a flat block is a scam.
The letter was posted through the main door of a block of flats in Portobello, and said that all residents were expected to contribute to work done on the “external frontage of this property”.
It went on to say: “Portobello High Street is a Conservation Area providing special historic and architectural interest which Edinburgh Council must protect.
“All shop/house frontages within a Conservation Area must be maintained to a high standard. All external paintwork/electric cabling of the buildings (windows, doors, external masonry, guttering, facias, cabling etc) must all be maintained to a high standard. This will all be documented in your Title Deeds along with repair liability. The City of Edinburgh Council would require repairs be addressed within a period of approx 4/6 months and would expect all owners to collaboratively organise this. There is guidance available on our website:- www.edinburgh.gov.uk - shared repairs. We thank you in advance for your cooperation.”
There was no building address or council branding on the letter.
Councillor Jane Meagher, Housing Convener, commented: “This letter is not from the Council and appears to be fraudulent. We’ve also been contacted by some of the owners in the stair and we’ll make sure everyone in the block is aware that this letter is not legitimate. We’ll also be highlighting this on social media asking people to be alert for scams.”