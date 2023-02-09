An Edinburgh City Council employee has been suspended on full pay after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Bonnyrigg last month.

Callum Mullen, 40, who lives in Bonnyrigg, was arrested and charged by police with the alleged assault, which is said to have taken place on January 3. He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on January 31, but entered no plea and was released on bail. His next court date is yet to be confirmed. He works in the council’s Children and Families Department.

Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested and charged in Bonnyrigg and the court case remains ongoing.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a woman that occurred on Tuesday, 3 January 2023 in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."