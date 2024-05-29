Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh court passes custodial sentence

A 29-year-old woman was sentenced to four years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday, Tuesday, May 28 in connection with child protection offences.

Lyndsay Lawrence was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, 19 April, 2024. She was found guilty of the assault to severe injury and danger to life, and of wilfully exposing a person under 16 years in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury.

The offences were committed in the Falkirk area in December, 2020 when she was looking after a nine-month-old baby boy. Whilst in her care the child suffered serious injuries.

Detective Constable Jonathan McRitchie said: “Lawrence’s actions resulted in serious injuries to a defenceless child and she will now face the consequences.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and her conviction should send out a clear message that Police Scotland is committed to bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.