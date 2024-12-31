Edinburgh crash at St John's Road in Corstorphine sees 87-year-old female pedestrian rushed to hospital
Road policing officers are appealing for information following the serious crash on St John’s Road in the Corstorphine area at around 5.45pm on Monday, December 30.
The incident happened between the Drumbrae roundabout and Corstorphine Bank Drive, involving a black Ford Fiesta and the 87-year-old pedestrian.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where her condition is described as serious.
The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened around 1am on Tuesday, December 31.
Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to you if you saw what happened.
“We are also asking anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dash-cam to see if it has captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”
If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2432 of Monday, 30 December, 2024