A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Edinburgh’s Restalrig area.

Police said the crash, which happened soon after 2pm on Wednesday (1 February) in Sleigh Drive, involved a taxi and the cyclist. The taxi driver has since been charged in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.05pm on Wednesday, 1 February, police were called to a report of a crash involving a taxi and a cyclist on Sleigh Drive, Edinburgh. The male cyclist was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary Hospital for treatment. The driver was charged in connection and a report has been sent to the fiscal.”

Police were called to the crash between a cyclist and a taxi in Sleigh Drive, Restalrig.