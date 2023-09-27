Edinburgh crash involving cyclist and pedestrian in front of Scottish Parliament leaves woman in critical condition
A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was hit by a bike outside the Scottish Parliament.
The crash at Horse Wynd in Edinburgh occurred yesterday morning, Tuesday, September 26. Emergency services responded to the incident at around 10.40am, and the 66-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where medical staff describe her condition as critical.
The 20-year-old male cyclist was also taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be checked over and was later discharged. Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident outside the parliament building. Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1037 of Tuesday, 27 September, 2023.”