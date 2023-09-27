News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Edinburgh crash involving cyclist and pedestrian in front of Scottish Parliament leaves woman in critical condition

Police appeal for witnesses to incident at Holyrood
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was hit by a bike outside the Scottish Parliament.

The crash at Horse Wynd in Edinburgh occurred yesterday morning, Tuesday, September 26. Emergency services responded to the incident at around 10.40am, and the 66-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 20-year-old male cyclist was also taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be checked over and was later discharged. Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident outside the parliament building. Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1037 of Tuesday, 27 September, 2023.”