Edinburgh crash: Man given fixed penalty notice after two-car crash which shut Bridge Road for several hours

Police issued a 68-year-old man with a fixed penalty notice, after a two-car crash on an Edinburgh road.

By Anna Bryan
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were alerted to the crash on Bridge Road shortly before 3pm on Thursday (October 13).

The road was closed for several hours as both vehicles were recovered.

One driver involved, a 68-year-old man, was issued a fixed penalty notice following the crash, for a road traffic offence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Thursday, 13 October, 2022, officers were called to a report of a two-car crash on Bridge Road in Edinburgh.

“The road was closed to allow vehicle recovery to take place and fully reopened around 6.30pm.

“A 68-year-old man was given a Fixed Penalty Notice for a road traffic offence.”

