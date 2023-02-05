Edinburgh crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus on Haymarket Terrace
Police appeal for information and dashcam footage
A pensioner has died after he was hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre on Saturday.
Road policing officers are appealing for information following the fatal crash on Haymarket Terrace at 5.35pm on February 4, which involved a bus and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 79-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The busy city centre route was closed to traffic while officers carried out their investigation.
Sergeant Barry Sommerville, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died. We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in the Haymarket Terrace or Clifton Terrace area around the time of the crash to please come forward. If you have any information, or potential dashcam footage, which could assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2828 of 4 February.”