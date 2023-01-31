Two teenage girls, aged 15 and 16, were injured in the two-car collision. The crash took place on Sir Harry Lauder Road, Edinburgh, in the early hours of Sunday, January 29. Police were alerted to the incident shortly before 1am, and quickly arrived on scene.

Two vehicles, a VW Insignia and a Fiat 500, were involved in the collision. The driver of the Fiat fled the scene, leaving his two teenage passengers behind in the rear of the car. The passengers, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, were taken to hospital by an ambulance. No-one else was injured in the crash.

Police are currently carrying out enquiries in an effort to trace the Fiat driver.

Inspector William Falconer said: “We were called around 00.45am on Sunday, 29 January, to a report of a two car crash on Sir Harry Lauder Road, Edinburgh, involving a VW Insignia and a Fiat 500.“Two teenage girls, one aged 15 and one aged 16, rear seat passengers in the Fiat, were taken to hospital to be checked over. The driver of the Fiat made off and enquiries are ongoing to trace him. No one else was injured.”