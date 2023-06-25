4 . Craig Millar

One of Edinburgh's most tragic cold cases is that of Craig Millar, a baby boy who lived for less than 24 hours before he died. After his death, the newborn was deliberately set on fire and dumped next to a public footpath in the Craigmillar area, where his tiny body was discovered by a dog walker in 2001. The baby was named Craig Millar by the local community, who organised a funeral for him and built a memorial in his honour. His mother and father have never been traced, but police still have the baby's DNA, so there's a chance those responsible for the baby's death could still be found. Photo: JPI