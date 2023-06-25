Take a look back at Edinburgh cold cases that are yet to be solved. The circumstances that led to the deaths of these eight Edinburgh locals are yet to be determined, and while police have theories, their killers could still be wandering the city’s streets. Decades have passed since the murders – but the victims’ families are still looking for answers.
These are 10 of the most tragic unsolved murder cases from Edinburgh and the Lothians.
1. Neil McCann
Edinburgh local Neil McCann was killed back nearly 50 years ago in 1974, but his murder has never been solved. The former soldier and ex-boxer was walking back from the pub on a quiet street in Craigmillar, when he was ambushed and stabbed by a group of men. Detectives suspect that McCann was killed by paid hitmen – who targeted the wrong person. Photo: National World
2. Ann Ballantine
The killer of 20-year-old Ann Ballantine has never been brought to justice. The young woman's naked body was discovered in the canal at Fountainbridge in 1987. Edinburgh police determined that she had been raped and strangled to death weeks before she was found. After the murder, a suspect was named in a report submitted to the procurator fiscal but there was not enough evidence to prosecute. Photo: Submitted
3. Steven Brown
No-one has ever been brought to justice for the murder of Steven Brown, whose battered body was found in a field outside the town of Tranent, East Lothian, in 1999. Three men were initially charged with the murder of the 35-year-old Dad-of-three, who was beaten and stabbed to death. However, they were later released due to a lack of evidence. Detectives believe a disturbance involving a large group of men and women that occurred the night before Steven was found is connected to his death. Photo: UNKNOWN
4. Craig Millar
One of Edinburgh's most tragic cold cases is that of Craig Millar, a baby boy who lived for less than 24 hours before he died. After his death, the newborn was deliberately set on fire and dumped next to a public footpath in the Craigmillar area, where his tiny body was discovered by a dog walker in 2001. The baby was named Craig Millar by the local community, who organised a funeral for him and built a memorial in his honour. His mother and father have never been traced, but police still have the baby's DNA, so there's a chance those responsible for the baby's death could still be found. Photo: JPI