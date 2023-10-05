Edinburgh’s courts dished out sentences last month for crimes including serious assault, sexual abuse, damaging property and drug smuggling.
Pop star Finley Quaye was given a 12 month supervision order for smashing up his former partner’s Edinburgh cafe, and former Hibs striker Colin Nish was found guilty of headbutting his partner at their home and fined £500. A retired fire chief who downloaded indecent images of children was also placed on a six-month supervision order
1. Retired fire chief
Retired fire chief Jamie McMurtrie - who had 30 years service with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service - was found to have downloaded indecent images of children to his mobile phone when police raided his home last year. McMurtrie, 58, admitted possessing the shocking pictures when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month and he was back in the dock for sentencing on Thursday, September 21. Sheriff Anderson placed McMurtrie on a six month supervision order and issued a conduct requirement that prohibits him from owning devices that can access the internet without prior permission. McMurtrie was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for six months and was told he is banned from having any contact with children under the age of 18 unless authorised by his supervising officer. Photo: Alexander Lawrie
2. Drug smuggling brothers
Americans Leon Melassanos (left) and his brother Mitchell Melassanos were jailed for 12 and 10 months respectively at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on September 21 after being caught with £100,000 of cannabis at Edinburgh Airport in June this year. Photo: Alexander Lawrie
3. 'Dangerous man' jailed
Antonio Pollio, 24, was sentenced to four years and three months in jail after being convicted of a sexual offence in Edinburgh, at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, September 28. Pollio pleaded guilty to the offence involving a young female on Monday, August 21. Police described him as a ‘dangerous man who manipulated and coerced a young female.’ Photo: Police Scotland
4. Birthday girl attacked
Liam Ritchie, 35, viciously punched victim Ellen Clarkson to the side of her face during an altercation at the Hot Dub Time Machine gig in August last year. Ritchie targeted Ms Clarkson, who was celebrating her birthday, after she was said to have become involved in a dispute with his sister following the show at the Capital’s Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston. The court heard Ms Clarkson, a social worker, suffered a fractured cheekbone during the attack and was said to have vomited after being rushed to hospital for treatment to her injuries. Ritchie, from Broxburn, West Lothian, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault to injury after the Crown agreed to delete the word “severe” from the complaint when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, September 27. Sheriff John Cook sentenced Ritchie to pay a fine of £740. Photo: Police Scotland