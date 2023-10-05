4 . Birthday girl attacked

Liam Ritchie, 35, viciously punched victim Ellen Clarkson to the side of her face during an altercation at the Hot Dub Time Machine gig in August last year. Ritchie targeted Ms Clarkson, who was celebrating her birthday, after she was said to have become involved in a dispute with his sister following the show at the Capital’s Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston. The court heard Ms Clarkson, a social worker, suffered a fractured cheekbone during the attack and was said to have vomited after being rushed to hospital for treatment to her injuries. Ritchie, from Broxburn, West Lothian, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault to injury after the Crown agreed to delete the word “severe” from the complaint when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, September 27. Sheriff John Cook sentenced Ritchie to pay a fine of £740. Photo: Police Scotland