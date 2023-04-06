Edinburgh crime: 12-year-old boy assaulted in Morningside with police investigation launched
Police have launched an investigation after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted in Edinburgh.
The incident took place in the Morningside area of the Capital during the afternoon on Tuesday, April 4. The alleged assault was reported to police and officers are now investigating, although they admitted that enquiries are at an “early stage”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, police received a report of the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy in the Morningside area of Edinburgh. Enquiries into the incident are at an early stage.”