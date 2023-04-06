News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: 12-year-old boy assaulted in Morningside with police investigation launched

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST

Police have launched an investigation after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted in Edinburgh.

The incident took place in the Morningside area of the Capital during the afternoon on Tuesday, April 4. The alleged assault was reported to police and officers are now investigating, although they admitted that enquiries are at an “early stage”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, 4 April, 2023, police received a report of the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy in the Morningside area of Edinburgh. Enquiries into the incident are at an early stage.”

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted in the Morningside area of Edinburgh.